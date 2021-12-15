Fans Of Minnesota University Named Some Of The Booziest In The NCAA

By Hannah DeRuyter

December 15, 2021

tailgating
Photo: E+

Win or lose, there is no denying that NCAA fans love to tailgate and drink copious amounts of alcohol, but just like everything else.

Although most stadiums don't sell alcohol, nothing stops fans from getting their drink on. So, Vegas Insider set out to find which NCAA fanbases drink the most and the results are shocking.

Of course, only one team can be deemed the booziest of them all. To find which NCAA fans drink the most, Vegas Insider "surveyed more than 2,000 NCAA Division I football fans that are 21 or older to ask them all about their gameday drinking habits."

So, which Minnesota university fans landed on the list of the booziest fanbases?

The University of Minnesota was ranked the second booziest fanbase.

"Close behind the Huskers are the Gophers, whose fan base drinks an average of 4 beverages per game. Gopher fans spend an average of about $27 on booze."

According to the report, here are the top 10 booziest NCAA fanbases:

  1. University of Nebraska
  2. University of Minnesota
  3. University of Wisconsin
  4. Louisiana State University
  5. Virginia Tech
  6. University of Southern California
  7. University of Kansas
  8. North Carolina State University
  9. University of Alabama
  10. University of Illinois

To see what other Universities made the booziest list, click here.

