Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Tory Lanez Court Drama: 'I Was Attacked'
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 15, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out following a court hearing on Tuesday for the 2020 shooting incident involving her and Tory Lanez. After Tory Lanez' defense attorney claimed that Megan's former friend Kelsey Nicole was interested in the "Say It" rapper and that Nicole "grew jealous" which sparked a fight between her and Thee Stallion, Meg took to social media to speak out against the claims. She tweeted:
"Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me."
The body rapper continued:
"Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story ? Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days."
On Tuesday, Megan's 2020 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez made headlines once again after a court hearing revealed disturbing details from the controversial night. LAPD Detective Ryan Stogner testified during the hearing that Tory -- real name Daystar Peterson -- shouted "Dance, b*****!" before shooting the "Body" rapper in the foot. He told the court:
"[Megan] observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm and then she observed him start to shoot. Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely."
Back in October 2020, Lanez was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
He is due back in court January 13th.