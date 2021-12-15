'My Last Chemo Is Done!' Ashley Monroe Announces With Heartwarming Video

Ashley Monroe just announced a major milestone... The country singer-songwriter triumphantly rang a bell to mark her last round of chemotherapy. Monroe, 35, took to her social media channels on Wednesday (December 15), sharing a celebratory video of her ringing the bell as hospital workers applauded and congratulated her. She captioned: “Ring a ling a ling a ding dong ding… My last chemo is done! Merry Christmas everyone. Thank you for praying for me. I felt them more than you know. I’ve never been more thankful. Ready to Come back like never before in 2022!”

The Pistol Annies artist announced in July that she had been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer called Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia. At that time, she expressed gratitude for her supporters and recalled the moments that led to her diagnosis. “So, I start chemo tomorrow,” she announced on July 13. “…I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body. THANKFUL for friends and family who have gathered around me praying and sending flowers and letting me lean on them during this super weird chapter of my life… I DO believe in the power of prayer guys. I also believe in the power of love healing us all on an even deeper level. I love you all big. Here I go 💪🏼🙏❤️”

Watch Monroe celebrate finishing her last round of chemo here: