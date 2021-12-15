North Carolina Delivery Driver Accused Of Dumping Truckload Of Packages

Weeks after a delivery driver in Alabama was accused of tossing out hundreds of packages into a ravine, police say a driver in North Carolina dumped a truckload of packages in the woods.

FedEx driver Dontrell Weaver is accused of throwing dozens of packages into the woods behind an apartment complex in Greenville. According to WCTI, a woman watched as he parked his delivery truck and dumped the parcels in the woods on December 6. She called police who then responded to the scene on East 10th Street. A search of the area found the packages piled up between trees and stretching even deeper into the woods.

Weaver is facing charges of larceny and littering over 500 pounds. Kristen Hunter, public information officer for Greenville Police, said another FedEx driver picked up the packages to continue their delivery.