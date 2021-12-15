Oklahoma Authorities Prepared For Extreme Fire Danger Day

Oklahoma is facing a day of "extreme fire danger," reported KOCO. Local officials are prepared for the worst and have asked the public to help to make sure they do not spark the state's next big wildfire.

According to Oklahoma Forestry Services officials, Wednesday holds a potential for dangerous, potentially life-threatening wildfire events.

So what makes the conditions so suitable?

Oklahoma is experiencing extremely dry weather, warmer-than-normal temperatures, and low humidity. In addition, there are very high winds expected all day Wednesday.

The threat of wildfires is so high in the state that the Department of Agriculture is warning livestock owners that they should prepare to save the lives of their farm animals.

According to authorities, here are some ways that you can reduce fire danger and protect your home:

remove dead vegetation and plants from your property

keep your lawn hydrated

cut tree limbs so that there are no low-hanging branches

move and trash or wood piles away from your home

do not burn outside on Wednesday

According to the Forestry Service, crews are positioned all around western Oklahoma, and the agency is prepared to reduce the fire danger and protect homes.