Oklahoma Authorities Prepared For Extreme Fire Danger Day

By Ginny Reese

December 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Oklahoma is facing a day of "extreme fire danger," reported KOCO. Local officials are prepared for the worst and have asked the public to help to make sure they do not spark the state's next big wildfire.

According to Oklahoma Forestry Services officials, Wednesday holds a potential for dangerous, potentially life-threatening wildfire events.

So what makes the conditions so suitable?

Oklahoma is experiencing extremely dry weather, warmer-than-normal temperatures, and low humidity. In addition, there are very high winds expected all day Wednesday.

The threat of wildfires is so high in the state that the Department of Agriculture is warning livestock owners that they should prepare to save the lives of their farm animals.

According to authorities, here are some ways that you can reduce fire danger and protect your home:

  • remove dead vegetation and plants from your property
  • keep your lawn hydrated
  • cut tree limbs so that there are no low-hanging branches
  • move and trash or wood piles away from your home
  • do not burn outside on Wednesday

According to the Forestry Service, crews are positioned all around western Oklahoma, and the agency is prepared to reduce the fire danger and protect homes.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices