Oklahoma Man Added To Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 List

A man from Oklahoma was named to Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 list for the social impact category, reported OKC Fox 25.

Forbes released a list each year of individuals under the age of 30 who are making an impact in categories including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, science, and entertainment.

Added to the list was Oklahoma's Whitley O'Connor, 29. O'Connor was named to the social impact category, which highlights young people who are leveraging business practices that will have a positive impact on the world.

O'Connor grew up in Seminole. He graduated from the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics and later attended Vanderbilt University where he received a degree in Human and Organizational Development and Sociology.

O'Connor is the social enterprise strategist for the Homeless Alliance, and he co-founded the organization's Curbside Chronicle magazine with his wife, Ranya Forgotson.

According to Forbes, since the launch of that magazine, O'Connor has helped to launch additional supportive employment programs at the Homeless Alliance. these include Curbside Flower and Sasquatch Shaved Ice. The organization is set to launch a new screen-printing company in 2022, called Curbside Apparel.

