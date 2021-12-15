Sharon Osbourne Adopts 11th Dog, Zippy, From Texas

Sharon Osbourne's home just got a little bit more crowded and a whole lot cuter.

The British TV personality introduced her new puppy, Zippy, on social media Tuesday. Osbourne said her daughter, Aimée, rescued Zippy from Texas.

"Allow me to introduce my newest grand (dog emoji) Zippy! (Aimée) rescued him from Texas, it took Zippy a bit to trust, but now he is pure joy!" Osbourne said. She added three adorable photos of Zippy — one of which shows him standing on a table on Osbourne's balcony.

The addition of Zippy marks the 11th dog in Osbourne's "pack." According to Osbourne's website, she is a dog mom to Bella, Rocky, Alfie, Charlie, Flick and Moe. There's a few more pups that need to be added, though. Dolly and Daizy were adopted in July 2018, Osbourne adopted Reba during quarantine in 2020 and shared a photo of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, with Pepsi in February. She also has two cats, Mo-Mo and Puss.