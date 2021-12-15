The Yummiest Cupcakes In Oregon Are At This Bakery

Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.

With that said, where can you find the most decadent cupcakes in all of Oregon? According to Eat This, Not That!, the tastiest cupcake in the Beaver State is...

The S'Mores cupcake at Toadstool Cupcakes!

Here's what writers had to say about the business:

"These Instagrammable-treats are as tasty as they are photogenic. With the signature round top, cartoon-like decorations, and dozens of flavor options, it's easy to see why customers keep coming back for more."