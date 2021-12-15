The Yummiest Cupcakes In Oregon Are At This Bakery

By Zuri Anderson

December 15, 2021

Sprinkles
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.

With that said, where can you find the most decadent cupcakes in all of Oregon? According to Eat This, Not That!, the tastiest cupcake in the Beaver State is...

The S'Mores cupcake at Toadstool Cupcakes!

Here's what writers had to say about the business:

"These Instagrammable-treats are as tasty as they are photogenic. With the signature round top, cartoon-like decorations, and dozens of flavor options, it's easy to see why customers keep coming back for more."

Speaking of flavors your options include Boston Cream, strawberry cheesecake, tiramisu, snickerdoodle, marionberry, key lime pie, and much more. Toadstool Cupcakes also have seasonal flavors, such as pumpkin spice and almond marzipan.

If you want to try these sweet treats, head on over to 3557 SE Hawthorne Blvd in Portland. They're available for curbside pickup and delivery.

Click here to check out other American spots creating fantastic cupcakes.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices