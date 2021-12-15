This Atlanta Restaurant Serves The Most Mouth-Watering Dessert In Georgia

The holiday season is here, and it’s the perfect time to sink your sweet tooth into your favorite desserts.

Eat This, Not That! knows that every state has one dessert that takes the cake. So, the ultimate food content hub spotlighted the best dessert in every state and shared its findings earlier this year. It was no easy feat to pick one dessert above the rest, but they compiled the list by considering reviews, talking to locals and even drawing from their own experiences: ”From decadent ice cream sundaes to slices of cake to over-the-top treats you may not have heard about yet, we scoured the country for the most iconic and truly beloved desserts that represent local flavors and tastes.”

So, what’s the most mouth-watering dessert in Georgia? Eat This, Not That! says a Popcorn Sundae is irresistible. You can find it at Canoe, located in Atlanta. Here’s why the Popcorn Sundae stands out, according to Eat This, Not That!: “Popcorn and ice cream — two great flavors, made better together. This sundae melds the terrific salty crunch of popcorn into house-made peanut Cracker Jack over ice cream and topped with chantilly.”

