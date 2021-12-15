This California Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State
By Zuri Anderson
December 17, 2021
If it's one dessert many can rally behind, it's cake.
Cake is perfect for birthdays, parties, and all kinds of celebrations. Usually, it's the perfect sweet note to end on for an event or a meal. One food content website was on the hunt to find the best cake in each state.
Eat This, Not That! said this business had the best cake in California: Cream Pan Bakery! Writers were impressed by its matcha cake:
"It's no secret that California has stellar matcha products, ranging from lattes to (you guessed it!) cakes. Located in Orange County, Cream Pan Bakery is 'influenced by French and Japanese baking methods' and the light, fluffy matcha cake isn't to be missed."
The matcha cake isn't the only thing on their menu, though. Cream Pan also sells cheesecake, strawberry shortcake, chocolate, roll cakes, sheet cakes, and six to nine-inch round cakes. If you're feeling hungry, check out the rice dishes and sandwiches on their menu, too.
This bakery has two stores: one at 602 El Camino Real in Tustin, and another at 15945 Harbor Blvd. in Fountain Valley. They're available for takeout.
