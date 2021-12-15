This Omaha Bakery Serves The Most Mouth-Watering Dessert In Nebraska

By Kelly Fisher

December 15, 2021

Close up Cross Section of Fresh Rainbow Layer Cake at Food Market
Photo: Getty Images

The holiday season is here, and it’s the perfect time to sink your sweet tooth into your favorite desserts.

Eat This, Not That! knows that every state has one dessert that takes the cake. So, the ultimate food content hub spotlighted the best dessert in every state and shared its findings earlier this year. It was no easy feat to pick one dessert above the rest, but they compiled the list by considering reviews, talking to locals and even drawing from their own experiences: ”From decadent ice cream sundaes to slices of cake to over-the-top treats you may not have heard about yet, we scoured the country for the most iconic and truly beloved desserts that represent local flavors and tastes.”

So, what’s the most mouth-watering dessert in Nebraska? Eat This, Not That! says a Unicorn Bar is irresistible. You can find it at Sweet Magnolia’s, located in Omaha. Here’s why the Unicorn Bar stands out, according to Eat This, Not That!: “This locally owned bakery makes everything by hand, and it all looks amazing. But the Unicorn bars—blondies sandwiched with cookies and cream and topped with rainbow buttercream—are the real showstopper.”

See the rest of the best desserts in the U.S. (according to the Eat This, Not That! team) here.

