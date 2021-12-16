Britney Spears' Lawyer Puts Pressure On Her Dad To Answer One Hot Topic

Jamie Spears denied having any involvement in his daughter's infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer, where the ABC host interrogated the star and made her cry. Now, her lawyer has responded to his statement, pressuring him to offer insight about her dwindled estate.

Earlier this week, Spears, who was recently free of her almost 14-year conservatorship, reflected on the sit-down chat, calling out her team and father for orchestrating the heated conservation. "Pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak… they put Diane Sawyer in my living room… they forced me to talk!!!” Spears wrote on Instagram of her then-fresh breakup with Justin Timberlake. "I was a baby… I was almost 22 and didn’t understand… but I f*cking know now!!!"

Responding to the claim, Jamie's lawyer, Alex Weingarten, said that [Jamie] had "no idea" what the entertainer was talking about. "Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview,” Weingarten wrote in the statement. "Jamie loves Britney very much, wishes Britney nothing but the best and hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”

In an exclusive statement to Variety, Mathew Rosengart, hit back, encouraging Jamie to focus on the questions regarding the financial issues with the star's estate. “Rather than bullying and attacking his daughter, even as he claims to ‘love’ her, it would be far more appropriate for Mr. Spears and his lawyer to focus on answering the following fundamental questions, to start, which we have been asking for months,” Rosengart wrote. “As a suspended conservator, will he now return the millions of dollars in combined salary and commissions from Britney’s work that he paid himself before he was suspended? What were the total amounts he received from his daughter’s estate? Why did he approve a $500,000 payment to Tri Star after Britney went on hiatus? Does he have any evidence to refute the allegations in the extensive New York Times expose regarding a listening device being placed in his adult daughter’s bedroom?”