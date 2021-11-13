Celebrities Celebrate The End Of Britney Spears' Conservatorship

After nearly 14 years, Britney Spears can finally take control of her life after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled to terminate the pop star's conservatorship. Spears' fans, who helped kickstart the #FreeBritney movement, fellow celebrities, and Britney herself have been sharing their joy over the end of the conservatorship.

"I'm so happy that this day has finally come," Paris Hilton wrote as she shared an old photo of her and Spears looking at the camera from the backseat of a car. "This moment is so long overdue. Britney Spears is finally free!!! You're the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so much! Your best days are yet to come!"