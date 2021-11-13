Celebrities Celebrate The End Of Britney Spears' Conservatorship
By Ariel King
November 13, 2021
After nearly 14 years, Britney Spears can finally take control of her life after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled to terminate the pop star's conservatorship. Spears' fans, who helped kickstart the #FreeBritney movement, fellow celebrities, and Britney herself have been sharing their joy over the end of the conservatorship.
"I'm so happy that this day has finally come," Paris Hilton wrote as she shared an old photo of her and Spears looking at the camera from the backseat of a car. "This moment is so long overdue. Britney Spears is finally free!!! You're the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so much! Your best days are yet to come!"
I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! ✨💫😱🤩🥰 You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! 💕 #FreedBritney ✨ pic.twitter.com/yIkhWeDQZe— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 13, 2021
Donatella Versace, who is also currently designing Spears' wedding dress for her upcoming nuptials to long-time boyfriend and now-fiancé, Sam Asghari, also shared in the excitement. "Freedom is a human right," she wrote. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation. I love you, your fierce fans love you, and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendence day!"
Cher and Vera Wang also wrote notes congratulating Spears for the end of her conservatorship. Cher utilized a plethora of emojis to highlight her excitement for the end of the pop superstar's conservatorship, while Vera Wang emphasized "FREEDOM."
WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA— Cher (@cher) November 12, 2021
🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE
💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼
FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE‼️
FREE AS A🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊.
🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦
FREEDOM. So happy for you🍾 @BritneySpears !!!!!!!!!! ♥️ XX V #freebritney— Vera Wang (@VeraWang) November 12, 2021
Cyndi Lauper also shared her congratulations, while Iggy Azalia wrote, "I don't think there's a person alive on this planet happier than Britney Spears today & the thought of that really makes me smile."
Congrats @britneyspears!— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) November 12, 2021
I don’t think there’s a person alive on this planet happier than Britney Spears today & the thought of that really makes me smile.— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 13, 2021
Courtney Love, Missy Elliot, Andy Cohen, 98 Degrees, and Questlove also wrote messages for Britney Spears, celebrating her freedom and wondering who else can get justice.
May Blessings continue to flow for you! And nothing but Happiness Love & Peace of mind from here on out🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💜— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 13, 2021
The (bad) penny hath dropped. #BRITNEYFREE pic.twitter.com/Vb2K8Na6Gl— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) November 12, 2021
ok. Brit "is free"---who next? pic.twitter.com/36wCf21CXu— B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) November 12, 2021
Britney: FREE!— Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 12, 2021
The world is smiling with you today. Congrats on your win and most of all, your freedom. 💙 #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/35nhRdNygC— 98 Degrees (@98official) November 12, 2021