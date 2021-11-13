Celebrities Celebrate The End Of Britney Spears' Conservatorship

By Ariel King

November 13, 2021

After nearly 14 years, Britney Spears can finally take control of her life after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled to terminate the pop star's conservatorship. Spears' fans, who helped kickstart the #FreeBritney movement, fellow celebrities, and Britney herself have been sharing their joy over the end of the conservatorship.

"I'm so happy that this day has finally come," Paris Hilton wrote as she shared an old photo of her and Spears looking at the camera from the backseat of a car. "This moment is so long overdue. Britney Spears is finally free!!! You're the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so much! Your best days are yet to come!"

Donatella Versace, who is also currently designing Spears' wedding dress for her upcoming nuptials to long-time boyfriend and now-fiancé, Sam Asghari, also shared in the excitement. "Freedom is a human right," she wrote. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation. I love you, your fierce fans love you, and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendence day!"

Cher and Vera Wang also wrote notes congratulating Spears for the end of her conservatorship. Cher utilized a plethora of emojis to highlight her excitement for the end of the pop superstar's conservatorship, while Vera Wang emphasized "FREEDOM."

Cyndi Lauper also shared her congratulations, while Iggy Azalia wrote, "I don't think there's a person alive on this planet happier than Britney Spears today & the thought of that really makes me smile."

Courtney Love, Missy Elliot, Andy Cohen, 98 Degrees, and Questlove also wrote messages for Britney Spears, celebrating her freedom and wondering who else can get justice.

Britney Spears
