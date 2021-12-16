Couple Dies Holding On To Each Other In Kentucky Tornado

When a string of tornadoes devastated parts of Kentucky, Serenity Miller tried to get in touch with her grandparents to see if they had made it through the storms. But Billy and Judy Miller's Muhlenberg County home was already wrecked.

The couple, that has been married over 50 years, died in each other's arms.

"They had passed away together, holding on to each other," Serenity Miller told WTHR. "Their love was so deep for each other, we knew they wouldn't be able to survive without each other."

Billy and Judy Miller got married when Billy, a U.S. Marine, went off to Vietnam. It wasn't until their 50th wedding anniversary, however, when Judy got the wedding of her dream.

"They went and she got the wedding that she wanted with all of us grandchildren. That there was everything to them," Serenity Miller said.

Billy and Judy Miller's family is now trying to piece together any items from their Kentucky home they can — although most of it was blown away. Serenity Miller said she found her grandfather's Marine jacket covered in mud.

"Once I found it, I remember I broke down," she said.

The Marine jacket holds a special place in Judy Miller's heart, her granddaughter said. A dry-cleaner in Owensboro, Kentucky, offered to clean it for free.