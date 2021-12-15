75 Dogs And Cats Relocated From Kentucky Shelter To Delaware After Tornado

Seventy-five dogs and cats are looking for a new home after they were relocated from a Kentucky shelter after a string of tornadoes devastated parts of the state.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA in Delaware helped transfer 40 dogs and 35 cats from the Kentucky Humane Society to its Animal Rescue Center in Georgetown, Delaware, with help from the ASPCA.

"By Sunday morning, just 24 hours after hearing of the tornado damage, our team was on the road to Kentucky with our rescue bus. As soon as our team arrived at KHS on Monday morning, the KHS team’s vans mobilized to Mayfield to help the damaged shelter there, knowing they would now have space to assist," the BVSPCA said on its website.

The BVSPCA said the 75 dogs and cats will be available for adoption starting Wednesday at its New Castle and Georgetown locations. Some animals will also go to regional shelter partners.