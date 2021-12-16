First And Only Black-Owned Supermarket Bringing Soul To Houston

Houston's first and only Black-owned supermarket is looking to make a splash in the food space, with hopes of one day competing with all the grocer giants out there.

District Market Green Grocer, owned by Robert Thomas, opened for business on Black Friday. Not only is the market Black-owned, but the products are provided by Black vendors, too, according to Fox 26 Houston.

"Right now I have over 30 Black vendors," Thomas said. "I want to be in the runnings with HEB, Kroger, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s. I want to get to that level and I’m taking the Black vendors with me."

Products at District Market range from "fruits, vegetables, eggs, vegan meals for the vegan community" to "Black-owned washing powder, spices, herbs and sauces." They also sell 100% coconut soy candles, bath alts, wax warmers and wax melts from Arousing Aromas— all handmade in Houston. The supermarket is complete with a juice bar that sells wheatgrass shots and turmeric health shots.