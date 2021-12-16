Jacksonville Jaguars Make Decision On Urban Meyer's Future With Team

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired head coach Urban Meyer after only 13 games with the franchise.

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," owner Shad Khan said in a statement obtained by ESPN early Thursday morning. "I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.

"In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season."

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will be promoted to interim head coach for the Jaguars' final four games of the 2021 season in Meyer's absence.

On Tuesday (December 14), Khan said he planned "to do the right thing for the team" while deciding on Meyer's future with the franchise.

The Jaguars are currently 2-11 in a season marred with controversy surrounding the former three-time national champion coach.

"I want to do the right thing for the team. I want to do the right thing for the city," Khan said via ESPN. "That, to me, is way more important than just acting helter-skelter on emotion. I think we have a history of really looking at the facts and then really doing the right thing.

"Gus Bradley was here four years. Doug Marrone was here four years. It was wins and losses and this is a little bit different but, you know, I'm going to reflect on all of that and do what's the right thing for the team and the right thing for the city."

The Jaguars are coming off a 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday (December 12), which followed reports of wide receiver Marvin Jones yelling at his head coach and leaving the facility after Meyer criticized his position group and allegedly called his assistant coaches losers on Saturday (December 11).

In October, Sports Illustrated's Michael Silver reported an anonymous Jaguars player told him Meyer "has zero credibility" within the organization and "had very little to begin with" one day after Meyer apologized for a viral video that surfaced over the weekend showing a woman who wasn't his wife dancing on him at a Ohio bar and canceled Monday's (October 4) team meeting.

"Players were particularly put off by the fact that Meyer canceled Monday's team meeting, as he dealt with the uproar over the videos of him and a young woman getting cozy in that Ohio bar," Silver tweeted. "'He even canceled the team meeting. He was too scared,' a player said.

"Instead Meyer 'only apologized to position groups individually.' He portrayed the woman in the videos as a random person who was 'just there dancing.' Suffice it to say, his audience was highly skeptical.

"Said one player: 'We looked at him like, WTF? Right when he left everyone started dying laughing. And he knew it.'

"Bottom line, said the player: 'It's bad. I don't know how he's gonna function.'"