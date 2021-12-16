Kevin Owens Reveals Why He Chose To Re-Sign With WWE

Former Universal champion Kevin Owens said his decision to re-sign with WWE "was pretty easy because it really was the best thing for my family."

"When it comes to that, it's always a pretty easy decision," Owens told Pat Laprade of TVA Sports as translated, as translated from French to English by Google via Comicbook.com. "WWE has been my home for seven years, so I have a sense of belonging. Basically, I spent most of my career there. When you look at all the wrestling companies I've wrestled in, in WWE, that's where I've been the longest, that's where I need to be for the next few years. That's how I felt and that's the decision I made."

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reports the new, three-year contract is in the range of $2-3 million annually and was agreed upon "a couple weeks ago."

Owens' previous contract was reported to expire in January, leading to speculation that he'd leave WWE for All Elite Wrestling to join former 'Mount Rushmore' teammates the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) -- who also serve as executives -- and Adam Cole, who recently signed with the company in September after his WWE/NXT contract expired in August.

"It's a very good money deal. I think that the feeling was it was more than he would be able to get with AEW," Meltzer said. "It's $2-3 million, in that range, per year, so it may be. I don't want to say it probably will be because I don't know what AEW would have offered. There are guys in AEW who make in that range, but not a lot. I don't know that he would be able to get it. There's a million different things. He made the right call for himself."

Additionally, Meltzer reported the new contract includes a no-cut clause, amid WWE's decision to release more than 80 wrestlers in 2021.

Owens was one of the top stars on the independent scene prior to signing with WWE in 2014, quickly becoming NXT Champion within months of his debut on the NXT developmental brand.

Owens made his main roster debut in May 2015, defeating John Cena in his pay-per-view debut at Elimination Chamber, before winning several other titles, including the Universal championship the following year.