Here's When AEW 'Dynamite' Will Be Returning To Nashville
By Jason Hall
December 13, 2021
All Elite Wrestling will make its official return to Nashville in 2022.
The company announced an upcoming taping of its Dynamite and Rampage television shows will take place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in a post shared on the events page of AEW's official website.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday (December 17) at 10:00 a.m. CT.
AEW last appeared at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in November 2019, just over a month after the company's flagship program, Dynamite, made its television debut on TNT.
Dynamite will be moving over to TBS beginning on January 5, 2022, while its Friday night program, Rampage, will continue to air on TNT at its previously scheduled time.
On the move 🔜 Wrestling returns to @TBSNetwork in 2022 with #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage stays on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/7f01CxLa0e— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 23, 2021
"On the move," the AEW on TNT verified Twitter account posted on September 23. "Wrestling returns to @TBSNetwork in 2022 with #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage stays on @tntdrama.
TBS had previously showcased professional wrestling as the home of the now defunct World Championship Wrestling's WCW Saturday Night (1971-2000) and Thunder (1998-2001) programs.
AEW features several of professional wresting's biggest and rising stars including AEW Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page, AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., AEW Tag-Team Champions the Lucha Brothers (Penta El Cero Miedo and Rey Fénix), TNT champion Sammy Guevara, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, MJF and others.