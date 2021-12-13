Here's When AEW 'Dynamite' Will Be Returning To Nashville

By Jason Hall

December 13, 2021

Photo: Courtesy of All Elite Wrestling/(Photographer: Lane Walbert)

All Elite Wrestling will make its official return to Nashville in 2022.

The company announced an upcoming taping of its Dynamite and Rampage television shows will take place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in a post shared on the events page of AEW's official website.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (December 17) at 10:00 a.m. CT.

AEW last appeared at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in November 2019, just over a month after the company's flagship program, Dynamite, made its television debut on TNT.

Dynamite will be moving over to TBS beginning on January 5, 2022, while its Friday night program, Rampage, will continue to air on TNT at its previously scheduled time.

"On the move," the AEW on TNT verified Twitter account posted on September 23. "Wrestling returns to @TBSNetwork in 2022 with #AEWDynamite and #AEWRampage stays on @tntdrama.

TBS had previously showcased professional wrestling as the home of the now defunct World Championship Wrestling's WCW Saturday Night (1971-2000) and Thunder (1998-2001) programs.

AEW features several of professional wresting's biggest and rising stars including AEW Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page, AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., AEW Tag-Team Champions the Lucha Brothers (Penta El Cero Miedo and Rey Fénix), TNT champion Sammy Guevara, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, MJF and others.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices