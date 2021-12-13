Here's When AEW 'Dynamite' Will Be Returning To Nashville

All Elite Wrestling will make its official return to Nashville in 2022.

The company announced an upcoming taping of its Dynamite and Rampage television shows will take place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in a post shared on the events page of AEW's official website.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (December 17) at 10:00 a.m. CT.

AEW last appeared at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in November 2019, just over a month after the company's flagship program, Dynamite, made its television debut on TNT.

Dynamite will be moving over to TBS beginning on January 5, 2022, while its Friday night program, Rampage, will continue to air on TNT at its previously scheduled time.