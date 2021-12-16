Man Steals Beer Truck, Spills Beer On Street During Slow Police Chase

A man accused of stealing a beer delivery truck in Providence, Rhode Island and spilled kegs onto the street during a low-speed police chase appeared in court on this week.

WPRI reports Jeremy Fellela, 44, jumped into a truck parked outside of a Douglas Avenue business that appeared to be delivering bottles and kegs of beer to a local liquor store before leading police on a low-speed pursuit, which was captured on video.

The truck's liftgate was open and its ramp was down at the time, which led to bottles and kegs spilling into the street as the police chase took place.