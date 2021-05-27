WATCH: Wrong-Way Moped Weaves Through Mass. Highway During Police Chase

A man has been apprehended after leading police on a multi-city pursuit while driving a moped the wrong way on a Massachusetts highway.

CBS Boston reports the incident began in Danvers on Interstate 95 at around 9:00 a.m. and extended to Medford just prior to 11:00 a.m. Thursday (May 27) morning.

Massachusetts State Police said the moped driver had a knife in his possession and threatened to harm himself. The man was initially spotted by police near Centennial Drive in Peabody before getting onto Interstate 95.

CBS Boston's SkyEye trailed the police chase as the moped driver drove against Interstate 93 traffic and through intersections before eventually being caught on Mystic Avenue in Medford.