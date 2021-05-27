WATCH: Wrong-Way Moped Weaves Through Mass. Highway During Police Chase
By Jason Hall
May 27, 2021
A man has been apprehended after leading police on a multi-city pursuit while driving a moped the wrong way on a Massachusetts highway.
CBS Boston reports the incident began in Danvers on Interstate 95 at around 9:00 a.m. and extended to Medford just prior to 11:00 a.m. Thursday (May 27) morning.
Massachusetts State Police said the moped driver had a knife in his possession and threatened to harm himself. The man was initially spotted by police near Centennial Drive in Peabody before getting onto Interstate 95.
CBS Boston's SkyEye trailed the police chase as the moped driver drove against Interstate 93 traffic and through intersections before eventually being caught on Mystic Avenue in Medford.
BREAKING: A scooter operator was just taken into custody by police in Medford after going the wrong way on the highway https://t.co/9U0wMdB5lS pic.twitter.com/0ozbiylADn— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) May 27, 2021
The moped driver was detained and transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation.
Massachusetts State Police troopers said they kept distance from the man in an effort to keep the situation from escalating as he was viewed to be potentially suicidal and driving very erratically.
CBS Boston Security Analyst and former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis said deescalation tactics were necessary in this and other similar pursuit situations.
“I think people need to understand that this type of an incident is one of the most dangerous things a police officer can do, short of an armed encounter,” Davis said. “They’re always weighing the benefits and the detriments of continuing the pursuit.”
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Photo: Getty Images