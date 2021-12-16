Megan Thee Stallion Inks Major New Deal With Netflix

Netflix’s head of comedy Tracey Pakosta added why she feel the "Body" rapper is the best woman for the job, sharing:

"Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Megan has certainly been on a winning streak, to say the least. Earlier this month, the star graduated from Texas Southern University with a bachelor of science degree in health administration. That same week, she received the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award from Representative Sheila Jackson Lee. Lee shared her excitement for the three-time Grammy Award winner taking home the honor, tweeting:

“Congratulations to @theestallion, the 2021 18th Congressional District Hero Award honoree! You are not only a source of inspiration for our community and all of your Hotgirls, you are a humanitarian that cares deeply about your city! As you said today, I love to see women lead!”