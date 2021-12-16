Ohio Teacher Films Entire Christmas Movie On iPhone To Honor His Daughter

Nathan Weidner got into the Christmas spirit early this year. The central Ohio high school teacher filmed a Christmas movie — his third full-length film — entirely on his iPhone over a 15-day period this summer, and now, it’s available to stream. The finished product is more than a decade in the making.

Dayton-based WDTN reports that Weidner wrote the holiday movie in 2009, and continued updating new drafts over the next dozen years. “Eventually, I just picked up my iPhone 12, got together with some of my students who had graduated from the high school, and we shot it over the summer,” he explained to WDTN. The movie was inspired by Weidner’s daughter Meah, and Weidner “was really motivated to work hard to try to get this made in her memory.”

A Story For Winter is available to stream. “Doctor Owen Hughes has just taken over a small town medical clinic,” the synopsis of the 1-hour, 43-minute film reads. “However, his world is turned upside down when he unexpectedly gets snowed in on Christmas Eve at a home for special needs children. He passes the time telling his patient stories, but he soon learns that the stories are more real than expected, and they force him to confront the pain of his past.” Find more info about the movie here.