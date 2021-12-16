Oklahoma's 'Most Unusual' Building Is Less Than An Hour Drive From Tulsa

Each state has some unique buildings that set it apart from others. Whether they're functional or not, they're always fun to look at.

House Beautiful rounded up the most peculiar buildings in every state. The website states, "Not only are these peculiar buildings cool to look at, but they're also full of fascinating facts. We've rounded up the most interesting historical structures in every single state that you'll have to see to believe."

According to the website, the most interesting building in Oklahoma is Price Tower in Bartlesville.

Here's what House Beautiful says about the building:

"The Price Tower in Bartlesville, Oklahoma is the only skyscraper ever designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Originally meant to be a New York City apartment building, the tower was eventually built in Oklahoma as an office building for a pipeline construction company in 1956. In 2003, part of the tower was turned into a hotel."

Check out the unique building below.