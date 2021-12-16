Strange Sighting Caught On Ring Doorbell Outside Missouri Haunted House
By Hannah DeRuyter
December 16, 2021
A strange sighting was caught on camera after a Ring doorbell was added to a haunted house in Missouri.
The Haunted Castle House located in Brumley is best known for being deemed the most haunted house in the Midwest.
Not many people have seen the tape, but the Haunted Castle House uploaded a video to YouTube in June of 2019 where some type of orb or object appears out of nowhere and comes up through the camera.
The haunted house did not give any more information on the strange video, but its website supplies plenty of evidence of anomalies around the property.
The home has an extensive history of owners beginning in 1812.
According to the Haunted Castle House website, there have been multiple deaths inside the home.
"It's seen not only the death of patients within its walls, but also the death of at least five of its owners and several children. Three physicians saw their patients on this land, two in the current home, and at least one, Dr. Conner, prepared bodies here. Patients infected by the following epidemics were treated here: Influenza of 1936, Scarlett Fever of 1936 (Dr Jones contracted it himself), and Polio in 1946."
It is also reported that there are two graveyards on the property, but the site states they are still looking for more information on the possible graveyards.