Strange Sighting Caught On Ring Doorbell Outside Missouri Haunted House

A strange sighting was caught on camera after a Ring doorbell was added to a haunted house in Missouri.

The Haunted Castle House located in Brumley is best known for being deemed the most haunted house in the Midwest.

Not many people have seen the tape, but the Haunted Castle House uploaded a video to YouTube in June of 2019 where some type of orb or object appears out of nowhere and comes up through the camera.

The haunted house did not give any more information on the strange video, but its website supplies plenty of evidence of anomalies around the property.