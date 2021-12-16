These Pet Names Are Trending The Most In Atlanta This Year

Everyone comes up with creative names for their pets, and some are more trendy than others in 2021. That’s according to Rover, a pet-sitting network that delved into its “database of over a million pet parents” to figure out the biggest trends in the U.S., and in individual cities. The pet experts know:

“While the trends change, one thing remains the same: The names dog owners choose to give their pets are often a direct reflection of who they are, what they like, and what’s going on in the world at the time. As pet parents ourselves, we know how important a pet’s name is and how much thought goes into finding just the right one—which makes sense, considering it’s likely to be hollered across the house about a million times. Whether you’re basing a new pet’s name on their personality, your favorite musician, celebrity, snack food, or your current obsession, it’s got to be just perfect.”

Rover noted in a press release last month that its ninth-annual report of the most popular pet names yielded inspiration from celebrities (Chadwick Boseman, Britney Spears, BTS and others), the Friends reunion (Phoebe Buffay, Joey, Gunther, etc.),Olympic winners (Suni, Naomi and Simone, to name a few), and more.

“Each year our annual top pet names report showcases what cultural moments made an impact and clearly, the pandemic was a big factor. From sports to the TV shows we binge-watched, our pets’ names were shaped by a truly unique year,” Kate Jaffe, trend expert for Rover, said in the release. “With the continuation of work from home, our bonds with our pets have grown even deeper.”

So, which pet names are the most popular in Atlanta? Rover breaks down the data into the Top 5 Male Dog Names, Top 5 Female Dog Names, Top 5 Male Cat Names, and Top 5 Female Cat Names. Here are the most popular names in each category:

Top 5 Male Dog Names

Charlie Max Milo Bentley Beau

Top 5 Female Dog Names

Bella Luna Lucy Daisy Lily

Top 5 Male Cat Names

MIlo Leo Oliver Max Charlie

Top 5 Female Cat Names

Luna Bella Kitty Lucy Sophie

See the full report here.