This Is The Best Burger In Tulsa, According To Yelp

Tulsa has tons of great places to grab a burger, but some reign as the best in the whole city.

Yelp has a list of the best burgers in town, based on on reviews and ratings. According to Yelp, the best restaurant in Tulsa for getting a burger is Billy Burger. The restaurant received 4 out of 5 stars, and has fantastic reviews.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"Wow! My boyfriend and I tried this restaurant tonight and we are so happy! The burgers are delicious, juicy, perfectly cooked, and the cheese is melted and the fries are delicious! We only wish they had more options on the drink sizes! Definitely recommend you give it a try!"

Check Billy Burger out from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday at 1941 S Yale Avenue in Tulsa.

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in Tulsa to get a burger:

Billy Burger Hank's Hamburgers Fat Guy's Burger Bar Arnold's Old Fashioned Hamburgers Flo's Burger Diner Jumbo Hamburgers Claud's Hamburgers Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer Knotty Pig BBQ, Burger & Chili House The Local Bison

Click here to see the full list of restaurants.