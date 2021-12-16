This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant In Tulsa

By Ginny Reese

December 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Tulsa is crawling with amazing restaurants. Some are more loved than others. TripAdvisor has different lists of the restaurants in the city, each with reviews, menu options, and a cost meter.

So which restaurant in Tulsa has the highest rating?

According to TripAdvisor, the Tulsa restaurant with the highest rating is Nola's Creole & Cocktails.

The restaurant has 512 TripAdvisor reviews with 4.5 out of 5 "stars." According to the website, the ratings are based on reviews. 425 TripAdvisor users gave Nola's Creole & Cocktails an "excellent" rating and 52 people rated it as "very good." There were only 18 ratings of "poor" or "terrible."

Here are the top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Tulsa, according to TripAdvisor:

  1. Nola's Creole & Cocktails
  2. Kilkenny's Irish Pub
  3. Sisserou's
  4. El Rio Verde
  5. Juniper
  6. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse
  7. The Chalkboard
  8. Andolini's Pizzeria
  9. SMOKE. on Cherry St.
  10. Villa Ravenna Fine Dining​

Check out more information about Nola's Creole & Cocktails and a full menu by clicking here.

You can check the restaurant out at 1334 E. 15th Street in Tulsa. It's open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The restaurants brunch hours run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

