This Oklahoma City Is Experiencing The Warmest, Driest December On Record

Oklahoma City is experiencing the warmest and driest December ever recorded, reported KOCO. Dangers were so intense on Wednesday that the warm, dry conditions intensified the risk of wildfires all across the state.

This has left some residents across Oklahoma wondering if the warm, dry conditions will continue to stick around throughout the winter season.

"It's been pretty like this again for weeks and weeks and weeks, so I think that that's pretty remarkable," explains Dr. Jason Furtado, an OU climate scientist.

Furtado said that the warm, dry days are here to stay, but that colder days may be sprinkled throughout the winter season.

So how long should Oklahoma expect to stay in the warm, dry weather patterns?

Furtado said:

"We're entering our dry season, plus we have a drier than normal pattern setting in so not having that rainfall in the fall is, you know, it's going to probably set up probably some tricky times coming up into the winter months as well."