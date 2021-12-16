This Restaurant Sells The Best Chicken Wings In All Of Kentucky

Chicken wings came about back in the 1960s when the co-owner of the now-famous Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York cooked up some leftover wings in a peppery hot sauce for her son and hid friends. The delicious creation then ended up on the bar's menu the next day and was plated with celery and bleu cheese. The rest is history.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best wings in each state. The website states, "Since then, wings have evolved. Not only are they a staple on sports bar menus, but you can also find them on the appetizer menus at fancy restaurants."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best wings in Kentucky come from Momma's BBQ in Louisville. Click here to check out the menu.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! says about the restaurant:

"'Good smoke, nice rub.' That's the approval Guy Fieri gave these wings when he visited Momma's BBQ for an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. The wings are fried in peanut oil, and the owner attributes the great taste to his Momma's recipe. You're in Kentucky; pair it with a bourbon slushie."

