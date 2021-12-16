This Restaurant Sells The Best Chicken Wings In All Of Oklahoma

Chicken wings came about back in the 1960s when the co-owner of the now-famous Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York cooked up some leftover wings in a peppery hot sauce for her son and hid friends. The delicious creation then ended up on the bar's menu the next day and was plated with celery and bleu cheese. The rest is history.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best wings in each state. The website states, "Since then, wings have evolved. Not only are they a staple on sports bar menus, but you can also find them on the appetizer menus at fancy restaurants."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best wings in Oklahoma come from Nashbird. This eatery actually has multiple locations across the state for people to get their fix of the delicious dish. Click here to check out the restaurant's menu, which is filled with all kinds of hot chicken.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! says about the restaurant:

"A hot chicken counter service restaurant serves jumbo wings by the bucket load. The best part? You can dunk these Nashbird chicken wings in a pickle ranch."

