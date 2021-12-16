This Restaurant Sells The Best Chicken Wings In All Of Utah

Chicken wings came about back in the 1960s when the co-owner of the now-famous Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York cooked up some leftover wings in a peppery hot sauce for her son and hid friends. The delicious creation then ended up on the bar's menu the next day and was plated with celery and bleu cheese. The rest is history.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best wings in each state. The website states, "Since then, wings have evolved. Not only are they a staple on sports bar menus, but you can also find them on the appetizer menus at fancy restaurants."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best wings in Utah come from The SugarHouse Barbecue Company in Salt Lake City. Click here to check out the restaurant's menu.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! says about the restaurant:

"Large chicken wings seasoned with a house blend of spices and then smoked with cherry wood are a star of the menu at this Memphis-style BBQ joint in Salt Lake City."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best chicken wings.