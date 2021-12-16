Thousands Of Acres Burning Across Oklahoma's Panhandle

By Ginny Reese

December 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

As of Wednesday, thousands of acres were still burning all across Oklahoma's panhandle, reported KOCO. According to the National Weather Service, the large fire is being called the "Cobb Fire."

The most recent updates from the Forestry Service say that the fire has spread across 10,000 acres.

The emergency manager in Guymon says that the fire is over 10 miles long, and in some areas more than a mile wide. So far one structure has been lost in the fire.

"Around the noon hour, things were starting to get really... the sky was brown," Liz Lee said. "Looked a like like the Dust Bowl days."

Officials had to warn many residents of the nearby towns that they may need to evacuate as the fire encroached on them. Lee said, "The police were in our neighborhood knocking on doors and telling people they needed to be prepared to evacuate."

Lee says the response has been massive. "Firemen from other counties. Other states. People from Kansas and Texas both here with their vehicles," Lee said.

According to emergency management, one hangar at the Guymon Municipal Airport is a total loss due to the wind.

