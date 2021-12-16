Video Shows Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Surprise Drivers With Gifts

By Ginny Reese

December 16, 2021

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's office worked extra hard to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season, reported Oklahoma News 4.

Instead of pulling people over to hand out tickets, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III surprised drivers with gifts. The sheriff's office especially targeted cars with children in the car.

The sheriff said that with times as hard as they are, this is a great opportunity to highlight how eager the officers are to get out and help their community.

The sheriff said:

"To uplift anybody at any point in time in the year is always great, but especially at Christmas time. To come away from it thinking like 'oh my goodness I'm in trouble' to 'oh my kiddos are getting gifts and the sheriff's office is doing that for us' I just think that's huge. Especially in the communities we serve, letting them know that we're here and we're more... we're more in this agency and more into this community and we mean more than the community so it's good to celebrate that and to share it with our community is pretty special."

The sheriff's office handed out toys to kids like drones, games, coloring books, and fidget spinners.

Click here to watch the sheriff's office hand out the special gifts.

