WATCH: Spider Interrupts COVID Update Press Conference

The Queensland health minister had an uninvited guest interrupt her press conference updating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia's 9News shared a video of Yvette D'Ath noticing a spider crawling as she was speaking about businesses needing to comply with vaccine orders.

"Okay, can somebody please get that spider off?" D'Ath said mid-sentence after looking down and noticing the insect.

The huntsman spider approached D'Ath before chief health officer Dr. John Gerrard attempted to swat it away with a bundle of papers.

"This shows how controlled I can be," D'Ath said. "I don't like huntsmans, but I'm going to keep going. If he comes anywhere near my face, let me know."

Eventually, the spider crawled away and allowed the health minister to continue her press conference.

"Well, that was a moment, wasn't it?" D'Ath said. "We've got COVID and we've got spiders."

Huntsman spiders are not considered dangerous and rarely bite humans, but are capable of a painful bite when they feel they are in danger.

Australia announced its plan to reopen its boarder on Wednesday (December 15), allowing international students, migrant workers and individuals who have working-holiday visas to travel to and from Australia, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Vaccinated citizens and permanent residents have been allowed to leave and enter the country beginning in November.