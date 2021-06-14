Alabama Lands Commitment From Prized Australian 2022 Prospect

The Alabama Crimson Tide's recruiting dominance has expanded to the "land down under."

On Sunday (June 13), Australian punter James Burnip announced his decision to commit to the Tide as part of the reigning national champions' class for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

"I am extremely excited and honored to announce that I am committed to the University of Alabama," Burnip said in a statement shared alongside photos in a tweet. "...To Coach [Nick] Saban and [Special Teams] Coach [Jonathan] Galante, I am extremely grateful and excited for this opportunity and am excited to get to work in the coming weeks!"

Burnip, of Mount Macedon, Victoria, Australia, committed to Alabama on Sunday after announcing his de-commitment from Ole Miss several hours earlier.