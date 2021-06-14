Alabama Lands Commitment From Prized Australian 2022 Prospect
By Jason Hall
June 14, 2021
The Alabama Crimson Tide's recruiting dominance has expanded to the "land down under."
On Sunday (June 13), Australian punter James Burnip announced his decision to commit to the Tide as part of the reigning national champions' class for the 2022 recruiting cycle.
"I am extremely excited and honored to announce that I am committed to the University of Alabama," Burnip said in a statement shared alongside photos in a tweet. "...To Coach [Nick] Saban and [Special Teams] Coach [Jonathan] Galante, I am extremely grateful and excited for this opportunity and am excited to get to work in the coming weeks!"
Burnip, of Mount Macedon, Victoria, Australia, committed to Alabama on Sunday after announcing his de-commitment from Ole Miss several hours earlier.
#RollTide pic.twitter.com/LmIfURxvVF— James Burnip (@JamesBurnip3) June 14, 2021
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound prospect rates as a 4.5-star punter for the 2022 recruiting cycle and has worked alongside ProKick Australia trainers who had previously helped Ohio State's Cameron Johnston, Arkansas' Cam Irwin-Hill and LSU's Jamie Keehn transition to the college ranks, TuscaloosaNews.com reports.
Burnip will be the first Australian player to join the Crimson Tide's roster since defensive lineman Jesse Williams, who played at Alabama from 2011-12.
The Tide also added former Troy punter Jack Martin, a junior transfer from Dothan, to their roster earlier in the summer.
Less than a month after winning their sixth national championship in 12 years, Alabama signed the highest-rated recruiting class in history on National Signing Day on February 3, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Tide's class for the 2021 national recruiting cycle received a total of 325.95 points, which surpassed Florida's 2010 class (324.67) for the most all-time.