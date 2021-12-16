Where You Can Find The Most Satisfying Salad In California

There are many things you can say about a salad. It's delicious, can crush cravings, is always in style, or is the go-to thing if you're looking to adjust your diet.

"Salads are a great way to get creative with flavors while still sticking to nutritious values," according to Eat This, Not That! The website also found the best salads in each state, including California. Writers say you should get your fill with...

The Shaved Kale Salad from The Win-Dow!

Here's what writers had to say about the restaurant and its salad:

"California is known for being home to so many of Hollywood's biggest stars and influencers, but where do they grab a healthy, hearty meal? The Win-Dow has the most raved-about kale salad in Southern California, with vibrant textures from pine nuts to golden raisins. The zesty lemon vinaigrette topped on this salad will leave you wanting to finish every bite."

If you want to try this delicious salad, you can drop by two locations in Venice: 425 Rose Ave. and 1827 Ocean Front Walk. They have another location coming to Silver Lake.

Click here to check out other restaurants serving up scrumptious salads.