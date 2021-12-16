Winds Are So Strong In Oklahoma That They Blew A Train Off The Tracks

The winds have been extremely strong across Oklahoma recently. They've been so strong, in fact, that they blew a train off the tracks in the northwestern part of the state, reported KOCO.

According to Carmen Fire and Rescue officials, at least 15 to 20 train cars were blown off the tracks and tipped over. All of those cars were empty, so nothing hazardous leaked out.

The railroad company worked diligently to clear the scene at the crossing at County Road 560.

Carmen Fire and Rescue posted about the derailment on social media. Along with some photos of the incident, they wrote on Facebook:

"Train derailment near Carmen due to winds gusting in excess of 50 mph. Thankfully all the 15 to 20 railcars that derailed were empty and did not present a hazardous materials situation. The railroad crossing at County Road 560 "Old 8 Road" will be closed until the scene is cleared by BNSF."

Check out photos of the derailment below: