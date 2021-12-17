Heroic New England Dog Alerts Parents When Baby Stopped Breathing

By Jason Hall

December 17, 2021

A heroic Boston terrier alerted his owners about their baby girl after the child stopped breathing.

Kelly Dowling, of Glastonbury, told NBC Connecticut that she put her 9-month-old daughter, who had been sick, into the crib to sleep on Monday (December 13) night.

Dowling's 8-year-old Boston terrier, Henry, repeatedly barked from the baby's nursery, which woke the child up and, initially, Dowling said she was "getting so fed up with him" as the sick child needed her rest.

"He was not acting like himself, he kept going back in," Dowling said. "It seemed very belligerent and unusual for him."

Dowling said Henry typically gets embarrassed and hides under the bed when he's scolded, but this time he remained persistent.

The mother then noticed her baby had stopped breathing moments later.

"She started turning blue and just really choking on, you know, whatever it was stuck in there," Dowling said.

The baby's parents rushed her to Connecticut Children's Medical Center, where doctors successfully cleared the build-up in her throat before the situation could escalate.

"I don't know what would have happened if he hadn't woken her," Dowling tweeted about the ordeall. "We don't deserve dogs."

Dowling shared an update the following day confirming her child was "doing much better today and we are home with Henry, who bravely held the fort all night even though he is scared of the dark."

