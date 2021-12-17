Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé & More Sing For Hospital Patients, Families

Tons of the biggest names in the music industry are banding together to spread some cheer during the holiday season. Musicians On Call (MOC) is a nonprofit organization that brings artist together to deliver an exclusive performances for patients and caregivers. This marks the second annual endeavor for Musicians On Call, which will share the holiday concert with hospitals nationwide. It will be available on-demand throughout the month of December, the nonprofit announced in a press release on Friday (December 17).

“Hospitals are a tough place to be this time of year, but we know a dose of holiday music is exactly what’s needed to help lift spirits. Musicians On Call is honored to be joined by such incredible artists to put smiles on the faces of adult and pediatric patients, Veterans and caregivers everywhere,” Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin said in a statement. “...We are proud to host the largest virtual holiday concert exclusively for hospitals.”

This year, the star-studded list includes host Cassadee Pope and performers: Lauren Alaina, Michael Bublé, Kelly Clarkson, Gavin DeGraw, Brett Eldredge, Grace Gaustad, Norah Jones, Cyndi Lauper, Maddie & Tae, Reba McEntire, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Pardi, Teddy Swims, Switchfoot and more. Other celebs are joining in with video messages for patients and caregivers, including: Sofia Carson, Lester Holt, King Calaway, Katy Perry, Billy Porter, Olivia Rodrigo, Amanda Shires, Caitlyn Smith, Bryce Vine and X Ambassadors.