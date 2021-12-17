Kenny Pickett Shares Heartfelt Message, Peach Bowl Decision

Pickett left a lasting impact not only on Pitt and the ACC, but also college football as a whole, after a controversial touchdown run in the ACC Championship Game led to a rule change on what is considered a "fake slide" last week.

Pickett fooled defenders on the fake slide to score on a third-down, 58-yard touchdown during the Panthers' first possession of a 45-21 victory against Wake Forest, their first conference title since joining the ACC in 2013.

The ACC player of the Year said the fake slide was unintentional while addressing reporters after the game.

Pickett's redshirt senior season also included winning the ACC Offensive Player of the Year award and earning First team All-ACC honors.

"Thank you, Kenny Pickett," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi wrote in a social media post following his quarterback's announcement.. "It has been an honor to be your head coach, from the time you arrived as a freshman five years ago, right up until the moment you walked off the field in Charlotte as an ACC champion, you gave the University of Pittsburgh absolutely everything you had. Your leadership and toughness raised the bar for our entire program. On behalf of Panther Nation, thank you for all you have given us, on and off the field."