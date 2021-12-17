Nashville Woman Offers Warning After Finding Device Tracking Her Car

A woman in Nashville is offering a warning to others in the area after getting an alert about a suspicious tracking device on her car.

Ellie Tindall had just finished helping a friend move on Wednesday (December 15) night when she said she got an alert on her phone that an Apple AirTag had tracked her location from West Nashville to Germantown, WKRN reports. This is one of a growing number of similar instances where someone has discovered an unfamiliar tracking device on their vehicle.

"I was helping a friend move out of her apartment and my car trunk was open and it was unlocked, and I was going in and out with boxes and loads of her things," she recalled.

Tindall had seen videos on social media detailing different users' experiences so she knew she had to check out her own car.

"I went outside to check it out because I saw this on TikTok that this is a thing criminals are doing for robbery and sex trafficking," she said. "When I went outside to go look for the tag there was two men in hoodies standing by my car waiting, and the second they saw me open the door with three men they turned around and sprinted down the street."

Tindall ended up calling police, but officers couldn't find the device. Even so, she hopes her story can serve as a warning for others.

"I really hope this will save someone else that's in a similar situation," she said. "[It's] extremely scary. I just kind of thought to myself like, if I was walking to my car late at night like it could have been a way worse situation."