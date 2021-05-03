If You Find A Slice Of Cheese On Your Car - You Might Be In Danger

There are many bad people in the world and it seems they are always finding new ways to abduct potential victims. There have been warnings shared on social media about how finding a water bottle on your car could mean you're in danger, or how discovering "1F" written outside of your home could be a sign that you might be victimized, even how perilous it can be to let a stranger take a photo of your dog. Well now comes a story of a woman warning others about finding a piece of cheese on their car's hood.

It might sound silly, but a TikTok user named Mimi is very serious about her experience. She posted a video which she said is "for all my ladies out there." In it, Mimi explains how she came out of church on Sunday to find cheese melted on her car. Likely thinking it was just some kids' prank, she called a friend to help scrape it off, but when her friend arrived, a white van with men in it two parking spots down from her pulled out and went to a lot across they street, where they parked so they could watch the women clean off the cheese.



Mimi said it took an hour to get rid of the mess and stated, "I personally had no idea that they were using this as a tactic to take people now and if I hadn't called my friend, I could have easily been taken in the hour that it took me to scrape off the cheese and this happened at my church, so I can't even imagine where they're trying to use this on people."