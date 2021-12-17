Rihanna Steals Christmas In Green Grinch Inspired Savage Fenty Lingerie
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 17, 2021
Rihanna is gearing up for the Christmas season, and blessed fans with steamy new photos that'll certainly get them in them in the holiday spirit. The Savage X Fenty founder took to Instagram to show off her new fuzzy, green, Grinch-esque set from her popular lingerie line, giving full festive, cozy vibes. Rih Rih shared the sultry photos with the caption:
"It’s cozy grinch season. pick up dis new@savagexfentyand more holiday goodies now at savagex.com"
Although fans have been begging the star to release new music since her 2016 album Anti, the stars has promised that new Rihanna tunes are coming "soon soon soon." Music aside, it's been a huge year for Rih the business woman. Not only did the songstress reach billionaire status, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer --- she earned the record for the most videos by a female artist with at least one-billion views on the streaming platform when her 2011 hit "We Found Love" featuring Calvin Harris reached the billion views mark.
Rihanna also plans to expand SavageXFenty in 2022 by opening the brand's first physical stores in the United States. Christiane Pendarvis the brand's chief marketing and design officer, said of the upcoming expansion that consumers will "absolutely see some stores in 2022", adding "Fit and comfort are so important and [there are] customers who don't feel comfortable purchasing online."
Thanks to Rihanna and Savage Fenty, people of all races, genders and sizes can now feel as sexy as the Bad Gal.