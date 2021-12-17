Rihanna Steals Christmas In Green Grinch Inspired Savage Fenty Lingerie

Although fans have been begging the star to release new music since her 2016 album Anti, the stars has promised that new Rihanna tunes are coming "soon soon soon." Music aside, it's been a huge year for Rih the business woman. Not only did the songstress reach billionaire status, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer --- she earned the record for the most videos by a female artist with at least one-billion views on the streaming platform when her 2011 hit "We Found Love" featuring Calvin Harris reached the billion views mark.