Roddy Ricch Drops Sophomore Album 'LIVE LIFE FAST' With Brand New Visuals

Roddy Ricch is back with his highly anticipated sophomore album and rich new visuals to match. On Friday, the Los Angeles native released Live Life Fast, the follow-up project to his 2019 chart-topping debut Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. The 18-track album includes features from some of music's current heavy weights, including Future, Jamie Foxx, Takeoff, Lil Baby, Gunna, and Fivio Foreign.