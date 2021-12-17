Roddy Ricch Drops Sophomore Album 'LIVE LIFE FAST' With Brand New Visuals
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 17, 2021
Roddy Ricch is back with his highly anticipated sophomore album and rich new visuals to match. On Friday, the Los Angeles native released Live Life Fast, the follow-up project to his 2019 chart-topping debut Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. The 18-track album includes features from some of music's current heavy weights, including Future, Jamie Foxx, Takeoff, Lil Baby, Gunna, and Fivio Foreign.
Roddy spoke to Nick Cannon about his LLF, sharing:
“It’s from a different place. A lot done changed in life so I just felt like giving my fans just a transparent new set of life, more so where I’m at.”
The album's title was also inspired by the late Nipsey Hussle, whom some would call Roddy's music industry mentor. Ricch, who won a platinum plaque and a Grammy Award as a feature on Nipsey's 2019 single “Racks in the Middle,” said of the slain West Coast legend in a recent interview:
“When you say he was impactful after, right? I feel like to the world, that was the case. But if you’re from LA or you’re from Compton, or you from Long Beach… I know he probably wasn’t necessarily globally a ‘star’ star yet, but I just felt like being from here, we know. I remember Durk was like, ‘I’m Chicago Jay-Z.’ Nip was like LA Jay-Z. It wasn’t just a conversation thing. It was like an actual thing. Like he owned his masters. He’s buying up the block. Like you could catch him at your local gas station, like on the real, hopping out, Maybach, taking pictures with people’s mamas, people’s aunties."
Check out Roddy Ricch's sophomore album LIVE LIFE FAST, streaming everywhere now. See his new music video for "25 Million" below.