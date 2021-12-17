Tulsa Officials, Schools Remain Vigil About TikTok School Shooting Threat
By Dani Medina
December 17, 2021
With the threat of an anonymous TikTok user calling on students to call in bomb and shooting threats to schools across the country on Friday (December 17), schools and officials across Tulsa and Oklahoma remain on high alert.
The TikTok threat started off as a challenge for students to skip school, but eventually turned into a school shooting threat, according to Fox 5 Baltimore. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Friday it does not have any specific or credible threats to schools. It recommends communities remain on high alert.
Regardless of the credibility of the threat, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office said would "remain vigil throughout the day" at several schools in the Tulsa area.
"Our Rogers County Sheriffs Office is well aware of the nationwide social media discussions about threats from TikTok posts, regarding this final day of schoolwork," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "You will see us “posted” at a number of our Rogers County Schools, and we will continue to remain vigil throughout the day. Please know that like any other day, our Deputies take our obligation and responsibility to provide our community with the most professional law enforcement service, anywhere around. WE GOT THIS."
Friday is the last day of classes for Rogers County students as they prepare to head home for the holiday break.
According to Fox 23 Tulsa, Tulsa Public Schools said, "Nothing is more important than protecting the safety of our children and our colleagues." The Drumright Police Department, Claremore Police Department, Jenks Public Schools, Owasso Public Schools, Sand Springs Public Schools, Union Public Schools, Wyandotte Public Schools and Broken Arrow Public Schools have also sent out similar messages.
TikTok spokesperson Hilary McQuaide told CNN the company is aware of the threat but has not found any original, specific threats of violence that might have sparked the warnings.
"TikTok said Friday it continues to monitor its platform for suspicious activity, but added that media coverage characterizing the viral trend as a threat of school violence could unintentionally encourage someone who may be predisposed to act — creating the very risks that families fear," according to CNN.