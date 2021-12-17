Tulsa Officials, Schools Remain Vigil About TikTok School Shooting Threat

With the threat of an anonymous TikTok user calling on students to call in bomb and shooting threats to schools across the country on Friday (December 17), schools and officials across Tulsa and Oklahoma remain on high alert.

The TikTok threat started off as a challenge for students to skip school, but eventually turned into a school shooting threat, according to Fox 5 Baltimore. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Friday it does not have any specific or credible threats to schools. It recommends communities remain on high alert.

Regardless of the credibility of the threat, the Rogers County Sheriff's Office said would "remain vigil throughout the day" at several schools in the Tulsa area.

"Our Rogers County Sheriffs Office is well aware of the nationwide social media discussions about threats from TikTok posts, regarding this final day of schoolwork," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook. "You will see us “posted” at a number of our Rogers County Schools, and we will continue to remain vigil throughout the day. Please know that like any other day, our Deputies take our obligation and responsibility to provide our community with the most professional law enforcement service, anywhere around. WE GOT THIS."