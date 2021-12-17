Saints Coach Sean Payton Tests Positive For COVID-19

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced in a news release on their official website Friday (December 17).

Payton, who is vaccinated, will be ruled out for 10 days unless he meets the NFL's requirements for vaccinated individuals returning to a team environment by receiving two consecutive negative laboratory PCR tests taken at least 24 hours apart and being asymptomatic for 48 hours.

"Today, New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton tested positive for Covid-19 and was immediately isolated. He has been fully vaccinated.

"Per NFL protocols, Payton will be out for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to the team environment," the statement read. "Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume the duties of head coach for the Tampa Bay game on Sunday, Dec. 19. Payton will return to coach the Dec. 27 game against the Miami Dolphins in the Caesars Superdome."

Payton is the winningest head coach in Saints franchise history with a 149-88 (.629 winning percentage) regular season and 9-8 (.529) playoff record since being hired in 2006.

The San Mateo, California native led New Orleans to its only Super Bowl victory in franchise history during the 2009-10 season, defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 31-17, in Super Bowl XLIV.

The Saints are currently 6-7 heading into their Sunday Night Football primetime matchup against the first-place Buccaneers.