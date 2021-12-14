WATCH: Trailer For Sean Payton Netflix Film Starring Kevin James Released
By Jason Hall
December 14, 2021
The first trailer for the Netflix movie starring Kevin James as New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has been released.
Home Team, scheduled for release on January 28, chronicles Payton's taking on a coaching role for his son's Pop Warner football team in 2012 amid an NFL season-long suspension.
The Netflix film is produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Production and stars James, as well as Twilight star Taylor Lautner -- who also starred alongside Sandler and James in Grown Ups 2 -- Rob Schneider, Isaiah Mustafa and was written by Sandler's brother-in-law Christopher Titone.
"The incredible @SeanPayton let me write a movie about him," Titone tweeted on Tuesday (December 14). "Home Team out on @netflix Jan 28! #HomeTeamMovie #HappyMadison."
In June, Payton was spotted filming a cameo for the film, according to TMZ.
The coach was suspended for the entire 2012 season in connection to the New Orleans Saints bounty scandal, known famously as "Bountygate," in which the team was accused of paying out bonuses for injuring players on opposing teams.
The bounties were alleged to have taken place between 2009 -- the year the franchise won its only Super Bowl -- and 2011.