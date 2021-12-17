This Is The Coolest Airbnb In Colorado

Airbnb changed the game when it came to traveling. People can stay in nice, luxurious homes or budget-friendly accommodations instead of hotels and other short-term rentals.

On top of that, some hosts love to go above and beyond with their rentals. From whimsically-designed spaces or extra amenities that spice up the experience, some Airbnbs are just as valuable as the trip itself.

Condé Nast Traveler found the wildest and wonderful Airbnbs in every state, including tiki huts, tiny houses, yachts, and treehouses. The coolest Airbnb you can rent in Colorado...

The Private Sage Canyon Cliff House in Cortez!

This is what writers said about the unique rental:

"Secreted off a single-lane dirt road, this unique rental gives new meaning to the word glamping. The one-bedroom cliff house is built directly into a sandstone boulder at the edge of Sleeping Ute mountain in McElmo Canyon. The towering rock is the star design element in both the living room and bath. While there is no TV here, you may get lucky and spot a bobcat or mountain lion."