These Colorado Spots Are Among The Best Winter Holiday Destinations

There are some areas of the United States that never get snow. Luckily, you can travel to other states to experience the white stuff or take part in winter activities. For places that get snow regularly, it's something locals look forward to eagerly. Whether it's hitting the slopes or making snowmen, it's always a sign that winter is here.

A recent study broke down the best winter holiday destinations for those who love the sun, and those who enjoy the snow. WalletHub, which published the study, looked at weather predictions, flight data, available attractions, activities, affordability, and other indicators to determine their rankings.

Only one Colorado area made it on the list and even broke into the Top 10: The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area!

Researchers even gave the area kudos for having plenty of cold-weather activities for both tourists and locals.

Here were the Top 10 locations for cold-weather lovers this holiday season:

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC/Virginia/Maryland/West Virginia New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York/New Jersey/Pennsylvania St. Louis, Missouri Albuquerque, New Mexico Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois/Indiana/Wisconsin Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado Cincinnati, Ohio Kansas City, Missouri Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts/New Hampshire

